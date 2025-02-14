'This Chelsea is NOT the same!' - Enzo Maresca fires warning to Blues in worrying admission over club's ambitions as trophy drought reaches three years
Enzo Maresca admitted Chelsea are "not the same" in a worrying admission over the club's ambitions as their trophy drought reaches three years.
- Chelsea are going through a rough patch
- Have won twice in their last eight league matches
- Maresca admitted to shortcomings of his squad