FBL-ENG-FACUP-BRIGHTON-CHELSEAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'This Chelsea is NOT the same!' - Enzo Maresca fires warning to Blues in worrying admission over club's ambitions as trophy drought reaches three years

E. MarescaChelseaPremier League

Enzo Maresca admitted Chelsea are "not the same" in a worrying admission over the club's ambitions as their trophy drought reaches three years.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea are going through a rough patch
  • Have won twice in their last eight league matches
  • Maresca admitted to shortcomings of his squad
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match