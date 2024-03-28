Chelsea set for showdown with Barcelona! Emma Hayes' side to meet reigning Women's Champions League holders in semi-finals after Aitana Bonmati, Fridolina Rolfo and Patricia Guijarro fire Spanish giants past Brann BarcelonaChelsea FC WomenChampions LeagueBarcelona vs BrannBrann

Barcelona will face Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals after beating Brann 5-2 on aggregate in the last-eight.