Chairman Irvin Khoza declares 'it is difficult to make a contribution' as PSL is uncertain on VAR affordability after broadcasting partner secures new owners

Recently, senior advisor to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, Charles Cilliers, revealed what the government's position is on which version of VAR they can afford.

Cilliers and SAFA's new project leader for the VAR management team, Daniel Bennett, were among the delegates who made a trip to Spain recently for a VAR implementation familiarisation trip. During the visit to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) headquarters, Cilliers stated that the cheapest and most sustainable VAR for PSL is affordable.

"This was a trip that came up spontaneously. We heard about Daniel Bennett and his team, and then we met with him. We were here in April with the director general and the CFO of the department; the minister was here, and we were lucky enough to actually see some of the facilities," Cilliers said.

"It's expanded since then, and we are very excited since it's the second wave of VAR; it's a new kind of technology, and it's working off the cellphone networks, public internet basically," he added.

"It's going to work very well for us in South Africa if we can go with this option right now. Daniel and his team are looking at the different possibilities, but we're looking for what can be the fastest, the cheapest, and the most sustainable for us so that we don't have to invest too much in our infrastructure and we can get this thing up and running in the shortest amount of time."

Calls for full implementation of VAR in PSL have been growing louder, with stakeholders, fans, and even coaches hoping that this will improve the officiating level of the league.