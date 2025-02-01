Cavin Johnson explains why Nasreddine Nabi will not succumb to the pressure of the Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs after experiencing Young Africans vs Simba SC Kariakoo showdown
The Tunisian goes into this traditional fixture for the first time, a confrontation between his Amakhosi and the Buccaneers.
- Pirates host Chiefs on Saturday
- It will be Nabi's first Soweto Derby
- Johnson feels Nabi is cut out for such big fixtures
