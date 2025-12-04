Cardoso moans that 'someone clever' denied Sundowns victory against Siwelele

Cardoso has further insisted his team could have collected maximum points by scoring more goals.

"These kinds of games always have a story that is very easy to tell. Yes, there was a draw, but the reality is that there's a team that fought from the very beginning wanting to win this match," he continued.

"I think we started well and brought the kind of dynamics we wanted inside the pitch, and obviously, there's a mistake that brought some energy to the opponents. That challenged the emotional state of my players, but with the experience we have, we should not let that get to us; but continue to be loyal to ourselves. And we know we should have scored more

"Indeed, we were not able to finish strong in the first half, but we made the changes in the second half. And then the story of the match, we had to play the last 15 minutes with less than one player.

"It was clear that my player just played the ball and did nothing against the opponent, and he received the second yellow card. The story of the game can be told in different ways, but for those who are fair and clever in the way they see the game, there's another story to be told.

"If you want to look at the result and make a story out of the result, you can tell another story. We fought for the three points against a team that is honest and has the capacity to organise, and we had to risk a lot. It is a pity that we didn't finish the job," Cardoso concluded.