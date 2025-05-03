Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between Citizens and Masandawana in the Premier Soccer League.

Cape Town City are in a tough spot, sitting at the bottom of the log with no wins in their last five matches.

Their recent poor form has dragged them into a relegation battle.

The threat of dropping down to the second tier is a serious possibility as things stand.

They now face an in-form Mamelodi Sundowns side pushing to seal the league title early.

Sundowns are aiming to wrap things up before focusing on the Caf Champions League final.

The match will feature viewing details including TV channels and streaming information.