CAF Confederation Cup: In-form Bafana Bafana striker helps Stellenbosch FC go top of standings after Singida Black Stars clash
Stellies crack to share spoils
Stellenbosch struggled to impose themselves in the opening 45 minutes, offering little to unsettle their Tanzanian hosts. The Cape side’s attacking play lacked penetration, leaving the opposition largely untroubled. In contrast, Singida Black Stars carried the greater threat, forcing Oscarine Masuluke into several interventions to keep the scoreline level. The Stellies goalkeeper was the busiest man on the pitch, called upon repeatedly as the home side pressed forward with intent.
Despite the pressure, Masuluke’s composure ensured Stellenbosch reached the halftime break with the score locked at 0‑0, still very much in the contest, though second best in terms of chances created.
After a tense and cagey opening, it took Stellenbosch 52 minutes to finally register their first meaningful effort on target, and it proved decisive. Langelihle Phili produced a moment of quality, striking brilliantly to hand the visitors the lead and briefly tilt the contest in their favour with his sixth goal of the season. Bafana Bafana's Ashley Cupido grabbed his third goal contribution (two assists and one goal) in his last three games.
Yet Singida Black Stars refused to be rattled by the setback. The Tanzanian side continued to probe, finding pockets of space behind Stellies’ defence and keeping the visitors under constant pressure as the game moved into its latter stages.
The Cape Winelands outfit were living dangerously, and their resistance eventually cracked in the dying moments. In the 88th minute, Omega Mdaka’s foul inside the box gifted the hosts a lifeline, with the referee pointing straight to the spot. Marouf Tchakei stepped forward with composure, driving his penalty low and hard to restore parity.
The spoils were ultimately shared in a 1‑1 draw, a result that leaves Stellenbosch sitting at the top of Group C with four points from two matches, while Singida remain rooted in fourth place with just a single point to their name.
Stellies picking up the pieces domestically
For much of the campaign, Stellenbosch have found themselves wrestling with inconsistency in the Premier Soccer League, their struggles reflected in a lowly 14th‑place standing and a modest return of just 12 points from 13 matches played. The Cape Winelands outfit, once celebrated for their resilience, tactical discipline, and attacking flair, have been forced to confront the harsh realities of a demanding season where momentum has been difficult to sustain and confidence has often wavered.
Yet on Wednesday, 26 November, Steve Barker’s side offered a timely glimpse of their fighting spirit. In a tense encounter against Orbit College FC, Stellies clawed their way back from early setbacks to grind out a 2‑1 victory—a result that carried far more weight than the scoreline alone. It was not simply three points gained, but a symbolic reminder that the team retains the character and resolve to respond when tested.
For a squad under pressure, it was a much‑needed win, a moment of relief and renewal, suggesting that despite their domestic difficulties, Stellenbosch still possess the grit, determination, and collective belief to steady the ship. The victory may yet serve as a turning point, laying the foundation for the long climb back up the table and rekindling hope among supporters that the Cape Winelands side can rediscover the rhythm that once made them one of the league’s most admired outfits.
What next for Stellies?
The team will make their return to South Africa with barely any time to catch their breath before being thrust back into domestic action. A demanding schedule sees Stellenbosch preparing for a crucial league encounter against seventh‑placed Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday, 3 December.
The fixture arrives with added weight, not only because of the quality of the opposition but also because it represents Stellies’ final league outing of 2025 before the Africa Cup of Nations break. For Barker’s side, the clash is an opportunity to draw a line under a turbulent year and to sign off on a positive note. With momentum from their recent victory against Orbit College and the desire to climb away from the lower reaches of the table, the Cape Winelands outfit will be eager to seize maximum points, ensuring they head into the continental pause with renewed belief and a sense of progress.