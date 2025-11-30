CAF Confederation Cup: In-form Bafana Bafana striker helps Stellenbosch FC go top of standings after Singida Black Stars clash

Stellenbosch struggled to impose themselves in the opening 45 minutes, offering little to unsettle their Tanzanian hosts. The Cape side’s attacking play lacked penetration, leaving the opposition largely untroubled. In contrast, Singida Black Stars carried the greater threat, forcing Oscarine Masuluke into several interventions to keep the scoreline level. The Stellies goalkeeper was the busiest man on the pitch, called upon repeatedly as the home side pressed forward with intent.

Despite the pressure, Masuluke’s composure ensured Stellenbosch reached the halftime break with the score locked at 0‑0, still very much in the contest, though second best in terms of chances created.

After a tense and cagey opening, it took Stellenbosch 52 minutes to finally register their first meaningful effort on target, and it proved decisive. Langelihle Phili produced a moment of quality, striking brilliantly to hand the visitors the lead and briefly tilt the contest in their favour with his sixth goal of the season. Bafana Bafana's Ashley Cupido grabbed his third goal contribution (two assists and one goal) in his last three games.

Yet Singida Black Stars refused to be rattled by the setback. The Tanzanian side continued to probe, finding pockets of space behind Stellies’ defence and keeping the visitors under constant pressure as the game moved into its latter stages.

The Cape Winelands outfit were living dangerously, and their resistance eventually cracked in the dying moments. In the 88th minute, Omega Mdaka’s foul inside the box gifted the hosts a lifeline, with the referee pointing straight to the spot. Marouf Tchakei stepped forward with composure, driving his penalty low and hard to restore parity.

The spoils were ultimately shared in a 1‑1 draw, a result that leaves Stellenbosch sitting at the top of Group C with four points from two matches, while Singida remain rooted in fourth place with just a single point to their name.