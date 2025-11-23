The first half began with a lively tempo as both teams looked eager to stamp their authority on the contest. Possession was shared in the opening exchanges, yet genuine scoring opportunities proved elusive, with the opening 15 minutes producing little more than half-chances and probing runs that were quickly snuffed out by disciplined defending. Al Masry threatened to tilt the balance midway through the half when Kingsley Eduwo found space inside the box, only to be denied by a superb intervention from Bradley Cross, who threw himself in front of the effort to keep the scoreline intact. That moment stood out as the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

From there, the game settled into a cagey rhythm. Neither team managed to carve out a decisive opening in the final third, nor test the goalkeepers with efforts from range. With both defences holding firm and attacking play lacking a cutting edge, the sides went into the halftime break locked at 0-0.

The second half sparked into life almost immediately, with Brandon Petersen called into action to preserve Chiefs’ hopes. The goalkeeper produced a superb diving stop to deny a close-range header. Al Masry, however, refused to relent, forcing Petersen into another intervention only minutes later as the hosts piled forward with growing intent.

The Egyptians’ urgency was unmistakable, their movement and passing forcing Amakhosi to chase shadows across the pitch. That pressure finally told in the 56th minute when Petersen, in his attempt to smother Mahmoud Hamada’s advance, was adjudged to have fouled the player inside the area. The referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot, and Rwandan international Bonheur Mugisha stepped up with confidence, dispatching his penalty past the South African shot-stopper to hand Al Masry the lead. Yet Chiefs responded with resilience. Barely moments after falling behind, Dillan Solomons seized the initiative, embarking on a brilliant run that sliced through the defence before unleashing a precise finish to restore parity.

Four minutes from the 90th-minute mark, Chiefs’ defence faltered. Mohamed Hashem’s header from a corner wasn’t cleared, and Inacio Miguel’s mistimed attempt allowed the hosts to pounce, restoring Al Masry’s lead at 2-1. The match ended in favour of the hosts, as Chiefs look to bounce back in their next Group D match against Zamalek.