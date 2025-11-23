CAF Confederation Cup: Bafana Bafana star strikes in stoppage time as Stellenbosch edge AS Otoho to claim maximum points in Group C opener
- Backpagepix
Cupido powers Stellies to victory
In the opening ten minutes, Stellenbosch appeared intent on stamping their authority on proceedings, moving the ball with purpose and probing for early openings to unsettle the visitors. Their initial dominance suggested a side eager to dictate tempo, yet as the half wore on, that early momentum began to fade. Otoho gradually grew into the contest, finding their rhythm and beginning to ask questions of the Stellenbosch defence. What followed was a balanced battle, with both teams trading periods of possession and half-chances but neither able to carve out a decisive breakthrough. By the time the referee signaled the interval, the match remained finely poised, the scoreboard untouched, and the sides locked at 0-0 heading into the break.
The second half mirrored much of the opening exchanges, with both sides determined to cancel each other out and deny any clear path to goal. Stellenbosch and Otoho continued to trade possession in midfield, probing for openings and fashioning half-chances, but neither could find the composure required to tilt the contest in their favour. As the clock wound down, the game seemed destined to finish in stalemate, the balance of play finely poised and the scoreboard untouched.
Yet football often saves its drama for the dying moments, and so it proved here. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Ashley Cupido made the decisive impact, latching onto a late opportunity to fire home and snatch victory for the hosts. The Bafana Bafana striker's strike sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win for Stellies, ensuring the Cape Winelands side walked away with all three points in their opening Group C match.
Show me more
- Backpage
Struggling domestically
On the domestic front, Stellenbosch have endured a far more turbulent campaign, struggling to rediscover the rhythm and consistency that had previously carried them to consecutive third‑place finishes in the Premier Soccer League.
Once praised for their resilience, tactical discipline and attacking flair, the Cape Winelands side now find themselves navigating a far sterner reality. Under the guidance of Steve Barker, the team has slipped down the standings, occupying 15th position with only nine points collected from 12 matches played. It is a sobering contrast to the high standards they set in recent seasons, a reminder of how unforgiving the league can be and how quickly fortunes can shift when momentum is lost.
- Backpagepix
What’s next for Stellies?
The Cape Winelands outfit now turn their attention to the demanding schedule that lies ahead, as they prepare meticulously for their next domestic assignment. Stellenbosch will be eager to collect maximum points when they lock horns with Orbit College in a crucial Premier Soccer League clash at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Wednesday, 26 November.
For Barker’s side, the fixture represents not only an opportunity to climb the table but also a chance to restore confidence and rhythm in front of their travelling supporters. Yet the challenges do not end there. Just days later, the team will embark on a taxing journey northward, crossing borders into Tanzania where they will face Singida Black Stars in their second Group C encounter of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, 30 November.
That continental test promises to be a stern examination of their resilience, as Stellenbosch balance the intensity of domestic battles with the ambition of making their mark on the African stage.