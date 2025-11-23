CAF Confederation Cup: Bafana Bafana star strikes in stoppage time as Stellenbosch edge AS Otoho to claim maximum points in Group C opener

In the opening ten minutes, Stellenbosch appeared intent on stamping their authority on proceedings, moving the ball with purpose and probing for early openings to unsettle the visitors. Their initial dominance suggested a side eager to dictate tempo, yet as the half wore on, that early momentum began to fade. Otoho gradually grew into the contest, finding their rhythm and beginning to ask questions of the Stellenbosch defence. What followed was a balanced battle, with both teams trading periods of possession and half-chances but neither able to carve out a decisive breakthrough. By the time the referee signaled the interval, the match remained finely poised, the scoreboard untouched, and the sides locked at 0-0 heading into the break.

The second half mirrored much of the opening exchanges, with both sides determined to cancel each other out and deny any clear path to goal. Stellenbosch and Otoho continued to trade possession in midfield, probing for openings and fashioning half-chances, but neither could find the composure required to tilt the contest in their favour. As the clock wound down, the game seemed destined to finish in stalemate, the balance of play finely poised and the scoreboard untouched.

Yet football often saves its drama for the dying moments, and so it proved here. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Ashley Cupido made the decisive impact, latching onto a late opportunity to fire home and snatch victory for the hosts. The Bafana Bafana striker's strike sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win for Stellies, ensuring the Cape Winelands side walked away with all three points in their opening Group C match.