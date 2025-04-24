Monnapule Saleng, Bafana Bafana
Caf Champions League: Orlando Pirates' XI set to face Pyramids in Egypt – Will Riveiro recall Saleng to add firepower?

Bucs' road to a second star hits a crossroads. Can they conquer Cairo and book a spot in the continental showpiece final?

After a goalless draw at FNB Stadium in the first leg against Pyramids, a match marked by a few controversial decisions according to the Egyptian side’s coach, though ultimately upheld by VAR, everything is still to play for. Orlando Pirates head to Cairo with hopes of reaching the CAF Champions League final and claiming a second star. However, it won’t be easy, as Krunoslav Jurčić’s Pyramids side remain unbeaten at home and are notoriously difficult to break down on their own turf. The decisive second leg will be played on 25 April at the 30 June Stadium.

Here, GOAL selects what could be Pirates' strongest starting XI and predicts how coach Jose Riveiro might set up his team for the decisive second leg.

