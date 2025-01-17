Caf Champions League: Former Golden Arrows starlet could make Orlando Pirates debut against Al Ahly following Thabiso Monyane injury
Bucs have another talented young player on their team, who is eagerly anticipating his senior team debut, which could occur in Cairo on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Utility player could make Pirates debut against Ahly
- He travelled to Cairo as Monyane is injured
- Riveiro likely to field some of his no-regular players