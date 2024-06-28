'I'm coming back a better player' - Bundesliga champion Josip Stanisic ready to help lift Harry Kane & Co as he signs new long-term Bayern Munich deal following loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen Bayern MunichJosip StanisicBayer LeverkusenHarry KaneBundesliga

Josip Stanisic says he is returning to Bayern Munich "a better player" after signing a new deal following his triumphant Bayer Leverkusen loan spell.