Ritabrata Banerjee

Bruno Fernandes is going nowhere! Man Utd captain agrees new contract with Portuguese midfielder to remain among top earners

Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has agreed to sign a new long-term deal with the club.

  • Fernandes set to sign new Man Utd deal
  • Will remain among the top earners at Old Trafford
  • Was linked with a move to PSG and Saudi Pro League
