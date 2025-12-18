Browsing the South African market? Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids opens the door for Premier Soccer League talent at Raja Casablanca amid the January window

“Yes, I will always be. We are looking on all areas of the world, and we’re not closed to South Africa,” he said during a recent online conversation with the South African Football Journalists Association (SAFJA).

“It’s definitely a market that I know when you have two options, say, where one option may be a player you worked with, or a player you know, or a player you know the personality, where they will adapt to Morocco, because Morocco is also a different league, a different environment, where there’s no English, it’s French and Arabic,” he continued.

“And these are all the criteria you make when signing. There are certain players from the PSL that will not be able to adapt to the league, and there are certain players that will.

“These are all the criteria we make. And yes, if there’s an opportunity and a player that is available and is willing to come and that fits into our criteria, we will definitely look at it.

“And these are the our recruitment meetings with our sporting director and the President and the board in relation to finding the perfect players to come in and not to only add depth into the squad, but to immediately affect the starting line-up. And it’s a certain type of player that needs to be recruited for January.

“You don’t really find the right players with the right mentality to come in and immediately impact your squad, and that is what we needed, so a very meticulous process into signing the right player for the club, within the right position, with the right mentality to be able to handle the pressures of big club like Raja, but also to be able to help us take that step to get back into Champions League,” Davids concluded.