Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

'Broos throwing tantrums about Mbokazi is pure arrogance! Hugo protect young Mbokazi but Zitha Kwinika wasn't going to give you problems; MLS is smaller than PSL' - Fans

Both the former Orlando Pirates defender and the South Africa tactician have been trending since Wednesday, just 10 days before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that is set to begin in Morocco from December 21 to January 18. The new Chicago Fire defender was on the receiving end for failing to meet his end of the bargain in the national team's preparations.

Bafana Bafana are currently in camp to prepare for the biennial competition to be played in North Africa in the next couple of days.

South Africa have been put in Group B alongside Egypt, who have won it seven times, Angola, and Zimbabwe. Having finished in the top three in the 2023 AFCON edition, South Africans hope their team can win their second AFCON title.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who recently signed for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, was, however, in trouble following his late arrival in camp.

Coach Hugo Broos openly expressed his disappointment; have a look at how Mzansi has responded, as sampled by GOAL.

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Broos got strong whiskey before interview

    I can tell the Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, got a strong whiskey before that interview -  Iyana Iyana

  • South Africa fansBackpage

    Broos sounds harsh! Mind your language

    But the coach now sounds harsh; why not call him and ask why he came late? Is it necessary for him to mention Mbokazi's colour? Is it important to say he thinks he is a star? Mind you, language, sir - Lapo Ncube 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    I doubt he would disrespect the Bafana Bafana badge

    I am sure there's an explanation of the whole ordeal, only he can tell his side of the story of why he was late. But I was disappointed; the coach's reaction was really unnecessary. You don't talk like that in the media about your players. Mbokazi is a well-disciplined player who is very humble. I doubt he would disrespect the Bafana Bafana badge - Sipho Mnisi

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Old man is a staraight-talker & 99.9% correct

    Hugo Broos is always right; he has already proven that to us. The good things I love about this old man is the fact that he is a straight talker. He raised many issues about South African football, and of all the issues he raised, he was 99,9 % correct - Mulalo Percy Denga

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire, December 2025Chicago Fire

    Broos should mind his business?

    Broos is good at coaching, yes, I agree, but now I think his decision on where and when players must go is not his mandate - Daliwe Dandala 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Mbekezeli is a child, very young

    Mbekezeli is a child, very young. A lot is happening in his life. Huge changes, we don't have any idea how he's feeling about all these changes in his life. I doubt it is because of the fact that he's a star. Be gentle, guys. This young boy is going to a country he doesn't know. He hates speaking English, and now it's going to be his language - Ntokozo Shange

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kwinika wasn't going to cause problems

    Forgive the boy; he still needs guidance, protect him instead of being condescending. Zitha Kwinika wasn't going to give you such problems - Thompson 

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Broos' tantrums, pure arrogance

    Yes, Mbokazi was wrong for arriving late at the camp, and Broos has the right to be mad, but for him, Broos, to throw tantrums like this in the media is pure arrogance. He must watch his tone -  Thammie Mhaule 

  • Sipho Chaine and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Hard for Mbokazi to stay humble

    Hard for Mbekezeli Mbokazi to stay humble when he just signed a massive contract - Marshall Mamba Jr 

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyanda Mthanti, Orlando Pirates vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    MLS is smaller than PSL

    Hugo Broos, tell them! Major League Soccer is smaller than the Premier Soccer League. Same with the Saudi Pro League - Rudebwoy Gennah DJ-Jah TBla

