Broadcast blackout looms as SABC respond to rumoured R25-million debt to SAFA which threatens to keep Bafana Bafana match off South African screens

In a clear break from tradition, SAFA made a pointed statement this week by shifting Bafana Bafana’s squad announcement away from SABC’s Auckland Park studios — a venue that had hosted every call-up briefing since Hugo Broos took charge. Instead, the national team list for the Zambia friendly was unveiled at SAFA House in Nasrec.

“How do you go on air and lambast your partners? It does not make sense, especially when you know they have not paid what is due or met your contractual obligation. It’s just ludicrous,” said the NEC member.

“They are just being unfair and not meeting their side of the deal. They got away with the recent World Cup qualifiers because with those matches, they deal directly with CAF and Fifa, now they have to deal with us,” concluded the informer.