Dumisani Koyana

Brian Baloyi on Kaizer Chiefs missing out on Oscarine Masuluke: 'He would be number one today'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedB. BvumaB. Petersen

Former Amakhosi stopper reacts to Chiefs being unable to sign current Stellenbosch keeper when they had the chance.

  • Chiefs' goalkeeping struggles continue
  • Baloyi sees Masuluke's missed potential
  • Win against Chippa is vital
