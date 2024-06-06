Brenden Aaronson voices his 'respect and excitement' for Man City-bound Cavan Sullivan as 14-year-old gears up for record-breaking MLS debut

USA Today SportsSoham MukherjeeBrenden Aaronson voices his 'respect and excitement' for Man City-bound Cavan Sullivan as 14-year-old gears up for record-breaking MLS debutCavan SullivanManchester CityPhiladelphia UnionMajor League SoccerBrenden AaronsonPremier LeagueAn excited Brenden Aaronson has nothing but "respect" for the 14-year-old Manchester City-bound Cavan Sullivan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSullivan will head to City when he turns 18Signed largest Homegrown deal in USA historyFifth youngest signing for an MLS senior teamArticle continues below