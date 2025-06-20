Borussia Dortmund: The German Bundesliga team boasting Bellingham and African goalscoring machine set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Fifa Club World Cup Group F

Der BVB takes on South African powerhouse Masandawana in a clash that promises to be a thrilling spectacle for football fans across the globe.

Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ historic 1-0 victory over South Korean side Ulsan HD FC on Wednesday in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup, the Brazilians are set to lock horns with the German Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund in the second match of Group F.

Masandawana collected maximum points against Ulsan thanks to a solitary strike from Iqraam Rayners, becoming the only African team at the tournament to win a game so far.

Sundowns are heading to the clash against Dortmund with their tails high after displaying a dominant display of ball possession against Ulsan.

On the other hand, Dortmund are also searching for their first win in the prestigious club showpiece after sharing spoils with Fluminense in a goalless draw on Tuesday.

GOAL profiles Dortmund as they prepare to face the reigning league champions of South Africa: