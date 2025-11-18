Blow for former Mamelodi Sundowns coach as FIFA slaps PSL club with transfer ban over non-payment of Kaizer Chiefs tormentor

According to SABC Sports, Arrows and Mutizwa entered into an agreement to settle the financial dispute; however, the club failed to meet its end of the bargain.

Arrows' failure to honour obligations in their agreement has forced the Zurich-based body to act against them.

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally and nationally has been implemented by FIFA on the respondent," reads the FIFA correspondence as per SABC Sports.

"The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods."

When rumours over a collision between Mutizwa and Arrows emerged, head coach Manqoba Mngqithi was coy over the matter.

"For the decisions we take as a team, we will always prefer to keep our dirty linen within the house," the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach said then.