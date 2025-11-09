Better than Jose Riveiro? How Abdeslam Ouaddou has transformed Orlando Pirates as he looks to exceed all expectations

Riveiro had won a record-extending three successive MTN8 crowns and two Nedbank Cups during his impressive tenure, and was always going to be a tough act to follow.

Ouaddou’s name was nowhere near the speculation and predictions about who could succeed the ‘Spanish Guitar’, as Riveiro was affectionately known.

Expectations were that the Bucs hierarchy would go for names such as Pitso Mosimane, Rhulani Mokwena, and Benni McCarthy, but Dr Irvin Khoza had other ideas.

Ouaddou’s appointment was, needless to say, welcomed with much scepticism as he came with little experience in the Premier Soccer League, having briefly managed Marumo Gallants.

But a quarter through the season, the former Fulham defender has seemingly turned all of his doubters into believers as he slowly builds a formidable team.

Here, GOAL looks at how Ouaddou has gone about transforming what was already a good team into a much scarier force.