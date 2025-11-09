+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abdeslam Ouaddou - Pirates GFX GOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Better than Jose Riveiro? How Abdeslam Ouaddou has transformed Orlando Pirates as he looks to exceed all expectations

When the Buccaneers announced the Moroccan tactician as Jose Riveiro’s successor at the beginning of the season, many were left unconvinced. The lanky former defender had big shoes to fill, replacing a man who had won the hearts of the ‘Happy People’ after bringing much-craved success.

Riveiro had won a record-extending three successive MTN8 crowns and two Nedbank Cups during his impressive tenure, and was always going to be a tough act to follow.

Ouaddou’s name was nowhere near the speculation and predictions about who could succeed the ‘Spanish Guitar’, as Riveiro was affectionately known. 

Expectations were that the Bucs hierarchy would go for names such as Pitso Mosimane, Rhulani Mokwena, and Benni McCarthy, but Dr Irvin Khoza had other ideas.

Ouaddou’s appointment was, needless to say, welcomed with much scepticism as he came with little experience in the Premier Soccer League, having briefly managed Marumo Gallants.

But a quarter through the season, the former Fulham defender has seemingly turned all of his doubters into believers as he slowly builds a formidable team.

Here, GOAL looks at how Ouaddou has gone about transforming what was already a good team into a much scarier force.

  • Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Early Season Jitters

    It was a rather slow start to the campaign for the Buccaneers, as they suffered back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants to kick-start the season.

    Those defeats piled the pressure on Ouaddou, who was already not the famous choice to take the team forward after Riveiro’s shock departure.

    But winning the MTN 8 and then quickly picking up form in the league quickly restored the supporters' confidence, as they slowly started to trust Ouaddou.

    Although the big disappointment of getting knocked out of the CAF Champions League early by FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo remains strong, there’s a belief that Ouaddou’s side can still have a special season.  

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Defensive Solidity

    One of the things that Ouaddou has installed in this Pirates team is some steeliness at the back, with young Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Lebone Seema, and Nkosinathi Sibisi rock solid in centre defence whenever they play. 

    The likes of Thabiso Lebitso, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Deano van Rooyen, and Deon Hotto are equally tough to beat in the fullback areas, completing a strong defensive line.

    Ouaddou seems to be drawing on his own experience as a centre-back in Europe and with the Moroccan national team, instilling a new sense of discipline and structure.

    Pirates boast one of the best defensive records in the league, having only conceded five goals so far, while goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has kept six clean sheets.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    New signings gelling

    Pirates made a host of signings ahead of the new season, and one of Ouaddou’s biggest jobs would have been to integrate them into the squad as smoothly as possible.

    And so far, the Moroccan is achieving that goal with most of the new signings hitting the ground running and proving to be integral members of the team.

    The likes of Kamogelo Sebelebele, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, and Sihle Nduli have all proven their worth and are adding serious value to the Bucs team this season.  

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Excellent Squad Management

    Since taking charge at Pirates, Ouaddou has displayed his skill in managing a large and talented squad, which isn’t always the easiest thing to accomplish.

    With a squad so big and talented, rotation was always going to be important, especially given the hectic schedule Bucs have this season, and Ouaddou is doing that to perfection.

    Although it is near impossible to keep every player happy in the squad, Ouaddou is spreading game time perfectly throughout his team to ensure most of his stars are content and settled.   

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Winning momentum

    Ouaddou’s Pirates are slowly becoming a winning machine, churning out victories in most of the competitions they are involved in, and it is becoming a good habit.

    Their winning mentality means they have a never-say-die attitude and refuse to accept defeat, something that was evident as they came back from a 3-0 deficit against Lupopo in the Champions League, albeit eventually in vain.  

    This ability has made Ouaddou’s side stand out this season and has convinced many that they could do the improbable and end Mamelodi Sundowns’ PSL dominance. 

