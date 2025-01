The Buccaneers handed the Cairo giants their first home defeat of the season in what was a big victory for Jose Riveiro's men.

Orlando Pirates beat Al Ahly 2-1 at Cairo International Stadium to finish on top of Group C in the Caf Champions League.

It was a statement victory by the Soweto giants who are now being touted as one of the title favourites.

The result attracted interest from fans and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.