Bernard Parker cries foul over being mistreated by Amakhosi supporters - 'It is not easy to accept that the fans insulted me when I was trying my best to help Kaizer Chiefs'
The ex-Bafana Bafana star is still surprised by the severe criticism he received from Amakhosi fans during the latter part of his time at the club.
- Parker still hurt after being mistreated by Chiefs fans
- He believes he did his all to deserve better
- 'Die Hond' spent over 11 years at Amakhosi