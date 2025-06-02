Themba Zwane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Beaten Miguel Cardoso refuses to give satisfying answer on why Themba Zwane didn't feature in Mamelodi Sundowns Caf Champions League against Pyramids - 'It's not time to speak about individual performances'

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCPyramids FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPyramids FCPremier Soccer LeagueT. ZwaneM. CardosoSouth Africa

The Premier Soccer League champions failed to deliver the second star in the Caf Champions League outing.

  • Sundowns were in action on Sunday
  • They lost 3-2 against Pyramids in two Caf CL legs
  • Why was Zwane not involved?
