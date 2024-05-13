'Of course we're annoyed!' - Bayern's hopeless search for new coach angers Max Eberl as Roberto De Zerbi emerges as possible candidate after Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and Hansi Flick approaches fall through Bayern MunichBundesligaRoberto De ZerbiXabi Alonso

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl admitted that they are frustrated with the lengthy search for a new coach.