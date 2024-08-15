Barcelona Atletico MadridGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in Miami?! La Liga chief Javier Tebas confirms plans to play game in US 'as soon as possible'

BarcelonaLaLigaAtletico Madrid

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has revealed that this season's fixture between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid could be played in the United States.

  • La Liga ready to shift key fixtures to the USA
  • Seeking to match Premier League's financial match
  • Both Barca & Atletico are keen to move match
