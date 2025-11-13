Bankers and wildcards: The overseas-based Bafana Bafana players who must be under consideration for the 2025 AFCON and the 2026 World Cup

Broos has a clear preference for selecting locally-based players in his Bafana Bafana starting XI. Every single starter in the recent 3-0 win over Rwanda plies his trade in the Premier Soccer League, but this doesn't mean Broos doesn't trust and lean on a handful of South Africans playing their club football on foreign shores.

Striking a healthy balance between local and foreign-based stars will be one of Broos' biggest challenges as South Africa battles for silverware at the 2025 AFCON and then tests itself against the planet's finest at the 2026 World Cup. Outside of the more obvious picks, several players are staking a decent claim to be considered by Broos, but the clock is ticking.

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at five bankers to make upcoming squads and then a bunch of wildcard options, hoping to make the cut.