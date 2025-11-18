Bafana Bafana star and Orlando Pirates assistant captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi 'urged to put his head up' despite snub by CAF
Mbokazi's rise
Orlando Pirates centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been excellent for both the club and the national team since his introduction to the top-flight football early in the year.
He has tasted the CAF Champions League's semi-final, he has played in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Bafana Bafana, as well as high-profile international friendly matches. The 20-year-old has already won a domestic trophy, the MTN8, and has enjoyed facing top teams in Mzansi.
It explains his nomination for the annual CAF Young Player of the Year Award, where he hoped to be recognised for what he has managed to achieve.
Things didn't work out as expected as compatriot Tylon Smith, who plys trade at Queens Park Rangers, made the top three alongside Ajax Amsterdam's Abdellah Ouazane and Othmane Maama of Watford.
Mbokazi urged to focus despite the snub
Ex-Pirates defender Benson Mhlongo has urged Mbokazi to continue working hard, insisting age is still on his side to win the award in subsequent years.
"I don't think we must look too much into the exclusion of Mbekezeli Mbokazi from the top three," he said as quoted by Kick Off.
"He is still new to professional football. He made the hype towards the end of last season. He didn't play much in CAF. He showed potential, but let's not read too much into this one.
"Even next season, he is still going to be a young player. So, he must just put his head up; he must know that the supporters believe in him, that's why there's an outcry about his exclusion.
"He must take this as a positive sign and keep on going. It's nominations by the way, so sometimes you get nominated and sometimes you don't," Mhlongo concluded.
Apart from Smith, who else is representing Mzansi?
The 33‑year‑old Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams secured his place among the finalists, standing alongside a formidable Moroccan duo in the Goalkeeper of the Year category. He will be competing against Munir Mohamedi, the experienced shot‑stopper for RS Berkane, and Yassine Bonou, the celebrated Al Hilal goalkeeper whose reputation extends across both African and European football.
While both Orlando Pirates - who made the CAF Champions League semi-final, and Stellenbosch - who reached the last four in the CAF Confederation Cup, earned recognition for their continental campaigns, it is Sundowns who remain in contention as South Africa’s sole representative in the Club of the Year finalists. The Tshwane giants now stand shoulder to shoulder with Africa’s most decorated sides, facing off against the reigning CAF Champions League champions Pyramids FC and Confederation Cup holders RS Berkane.
The Banyana and Sundowns shot-stopper Andile Dlamini has earned her place among the top three finalists in the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year category, a recognition that cements her status as one of Africa’s finest.
She will contest the award alongside Morocco’s experienced Khadija Er‑Rmichi, a stalwart for both club and country and Nigeria’s highly regarded Chiamaka Nnadozie, whose performances in Europe and for the Super Falcons have drawn widespread acclaim.
When will we know the winners?
The winners in the respective categories will be announced in the CAF Awards Gala scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, in Rabat, Morocco.
South Africans hope their remaining representatives will get crowned, which will help market the game and further attract more investors.