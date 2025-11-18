Bafana Bafana star and Orlando Pirates assistant captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi 'urged to put his head up' despite snub by CAF

Orlando Pirates centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been excellent for both the club and the national team since his introduction to the top-flight football early in the year.

He has tasted the CAF Champions League's semi-final, he has played in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Bafana Bafana, as well as high-profile international friendly matches. The 20-year-old has already won a domestic trophy, the MTN8, and has enjoyed facing top teams in Mzansi.

It explains his nomination for the annual CAF Young Player of the Year Award, where he hoped to be recognised for what he has managed to achieve.

Things didn't work out as expected as compatriot Tylon Smith, who plys trade at Queens Park Rangers, made the top three alongside Ajax Amsterdam's Abdellah Ouazane and Othmane Maama of Watford.