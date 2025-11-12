Bafana Bafana's new playmaker Keletso Makgalwa opens up about Pitso Mosimane's help as he works towards achieving the AFCON dream

Keletso Makgalwa has been one of the talented players in the Premier Soccer League, making his name despite the challenges he has faced.

In the 2024/25 season, he managed to find the back of the net six times and provided 11 assists in the process, which attracted links to Soweto giants, but nothing concrete came forth.

However, things have not been all good for the attacking midfielder who is currently with Bafana Bafana, preparing for the international friendly game against Zambia on Saturday.

But things were not that rosy for him, especially during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he struggled for fitness.

The 28-year-old has revealed the help he received from the then Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane.