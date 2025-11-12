Bafana Bafana's new playmaker Keletso Makgalwa opens up about Pitso Mosimane's help as he works towards achieving the AFCON dream
Makgalwa had to overcome challenges to get Bafana recognition
Keletso Makgalwa has been one of the talented players in the Premier Soccer League, making his name despite the challenges he has faced.
In the 2024/25 season, he managed to find the back of the net six times and provided 11 assists in the process, which attracted links to Soweto giants, but nothing concrete came forth.
However, things have not been all good for the attacking midfielder who is currently with Bafana Bafana, preparing for the international friendly game against Zambia on Saturday.
But things were not that rosy for him, especially during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he struggled for fitness.
The 28-year-old has revealed the help he received from the then Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane.
Makgalwa gives Mosimane his flowers
The attacking midfielder concedes he had to make difficult decisions for the sake of his career, but 'Jingles' was there to help him sail over the storm.
“Injuries played a big role [in my lack of progress]. I went to Upington, I terminated my contract with Sundowns, I needed to start afresh, I told myself one day I want to see myself coming back and being in the Sundowns team,” he told the media.
“I knew I needed to work hard and come back very strong. I think I’ve been working very hard, working toward [living up to my potential] it was not easy to be honest. Playing at such a big team like Mamelodi Sundowns, to break into the first team was not easy.
“Coach Pitso helped me so much to be where I was at that time; I’m so grateful, and I think I’m getting closer," Makgalwa continued.
“To be honest, I didn’t start the season very well, like last season. I think it was the best season of my career. I had to change my mentality, as the teams were planning around me, so I had to adjust my game.
“So, with the help of coach Eric Tinkler, I think now my performances are good [as I try to make an impression] for the AFCON selection," he added.
The Sundowns struggles explained
Just like most of the players in the Premier Soccer League, Makgalwa would have loved to see his career grow at Sundowns. Nevertheless, things just didn't work out as anticipated.
“I started very well as a young boy at the Sundowns academy,” he recalled.
“I played at the Under-20 World Cup and under-23 AFCON that qualified for the Olympics.
“I think it was a great journey but sometimes there are injuries in football. So, that’s where I struggled with so many injuries when I was at Sundowns," Makgalwa further expounded.,
“That was after winning the treble with coach Pitso before he left. I think everything was going well and there were so many setbacks after that.
“That’s why I then went on loan to seek some game time somewhere. I think I had a great journey, to be honest; it’s just the injuries that were holding me back."
What is coming for Makgalwa?
Many players are working hard towards winning Hugo Broos' heart ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Makgalwa is expected to make his senior debut against Chipolopolo, where he will, most likely, play in the number 10 role, where he has flourished with Babina Noko.
He has managed five assists already this season, which shows his abilities and potential.
The attacker hopes he can make a massive impact this weekend to be given a chance by the Belgian ahead of the biennial competition.