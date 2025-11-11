Bafana Bafana legend set for tough debut in World Cup qualifier against Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane's England as ex-Kaizer Chiefs star scoops Coach of the Year award

The Serbian tactician has now opened up on why he loves working with the 48-year-old.

“Quinton and I met in Spain when we arrived at Atletico Madrid as eighteen-year-olds," Paunovic told the media.

"I call him Fortune because that’s how it’s pronounced in Spain.

“We stayed in the same apartment with three other young players, in a building called Calle Penguino. Later, we joined the first team, but we were never apart; I was in the attic, and he was downstairs on the first floor.

“We visited as a family and were great friends. He is the only foreigner I’ve met whose first words of Serbian he learned weren’t swear words," he added.

"First, he learned ‘brate’ [brother], then ‘kako si’ [how are you’], and then our food.

“My mother often invited him to meals, and he fell in love with Serbian cuisine. Once, when my mother was leaving for Belgrade, Quinton called out from the door: ‘Greetings to Sale and Uncle Rade!’ Those were my brother and uncle.

"He probably heard it from Đole Tomic and remembered it. He was the captain of South Africa, but above all, he is a great man and a friend. And I admit, his Serbian got much better," he concluded.