Ricardo Goss, SuperSportBackpagePix
Dumisani Koyana

Bafana Bafana international Ricardo Goss acknowledges the tough times after conceding six goals in two matches against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - 'I could have done better'

Matsatsantsa's keeper emphasizes the tough times the three-time PSL champions are currently facing this season.

  • SuperSport’s keeper reflects on tough defeats
  • Conceding early forces the team to chase
  • Team struggles despite Grobler returning to training
