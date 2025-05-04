Bafana Bafana hopeful and Southampton product wants to add kasi flava skills to his game - 'When I look at South African football, I see players standing on the ball! You don’t see this in the English Premier League'
The 26-year-old midfielder has honed his skills at various clubs in Europe and now hopes to bring that experience to Bafana.
- Chislett is Durban-born star
- Hopes to play for SA
- Explains difference between SA and English football