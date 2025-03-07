Bafana Bafana hopeful and Orlando Pirates product set to join Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's former club after impressive displays in PSL - 'We are happy as TS Galaxy because we are fulfilling the promises we made years ago'
After making the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad, the young defender is set to join the Norwegian giants, as revealed by Tim Sukazi.
- Young Kabini moves abroad
- Defender makes Bafana provisional squad
- Three goals scored this season