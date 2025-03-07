Samukelo Kabini, TS Galaxy
Dumisani Koyana

Bafana Bafana hopeful and Orlando Pirates product set to join Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's former club after impressive displays in PSL - 'We are happy as TS Galaxy because we are fulfilling the promises we made years ago'

Premier Soccer LeagueTS GalaxyS. KabiniOrlando PiratesTS Galaxy vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedK. NdamaneA. BeganovicH. BroosMoldeSouth AfricaNottingham Forest vs Manchester CityNottingham ForestManchester CityPremier LeagueMolde vs Arna-BjoernarMoldeSandefjord vs MoldeSandefjordEliteserien

After making the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad, the young defender is set to join the Norwegian giants, as revealed by Tim Sukazi.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Young Kabini moves abroad
  • Defender makes Bafana provisional squad
  • Three goals scored this season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱