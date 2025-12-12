Bafana Bafana duo Themba Zwane and Thapelo Morena start as Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to clinching trophy ahead of PSL and CAF Champions League resumption
Sundowns reach final
Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular after beating Botswana's Sua Flamingoes 3-0 at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on December 12.
The Tshwane giants broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Thapelo Morena scored the opening goal. The Brazilians kept the lead as they headed to the halftime break ahead of their opponents.
Lebo Mothiba doubled Downs' lead in the 57th minute as the Premier Soccer League heavyweights made their dominance count.
This was Mothiba's second back-to-back goal after he netted during their last PSL match against Siwelele. Although he did not start during the December 3 encounter, he came on to replace Marcelo Allende and scored the late equaliser that helped Sundowns collect a point after conceding in the first half.
Meanwhile, it did not take long before the PSL champions added the third goal when Miguel Reisinho scored at the hour mark.
Masandawana were too good for Flamingoes, as they collected the win, a clean sheet and progressed to the final.
The Preoria giants will take on either Morupule Wanderers or Francistown heavyweights TAFIC FC in the final at 20h00 SAT on Friday.
Zwane in action
The PSL title-winning captain started in the game against the Botswana top-flight side as he built up on his fitness. The experienced midfielder has been off and on the pitch as he battled injuries, something that cost him a place in the Bafana squad heading to the AFCON finals.
Thapelo Morena was also in action for the club.
Other players who started are Reyaad Pieterse, Kegan Johannes, Thato Sibiya, Malibongwe Khoza, Sphelele Mkhulise, Jayden Adams, Katlego Ntsabeleng, and Tashreeq Matthews.
The match in Botswana has given Sundowns' technical bench an opportunity to give fringe players action time to get them in form before the league action resumes after the AFCON break.
Why was the tournament organised?
Tournament Director Bennet Mamelodi explained why the one-day competition was organised, especially during the festive season.
“We’re in the festive season, and there are a lot of families who go through this period without food, clothes, or other necessities,” the former Botswana Premier League Chief Executive Officer said, as per The Voice.
“We’ll have a charity event in Palapye on Saturday, where donations will be made to vulnerable and needy families.
“All four teams, especially Sundowns, have taken this tournament seriously. They’ve brought their best available squad. All teams are also competitive in their leagues, so we expect fireworks,” he added.
Sundown glad to take part
Downs' assistant head coach Steve Komphela explained why they are happy to take part in this communal activity.
“We’re currently involved at three levels. We have players travelling with the national team, others are part of the Carling Black Label exhibition match, and the rest travelled to Botswana for this important tournament,” the tactician said.
“Our visit here is to come and serve the people of Botswana, very good and hospitable people, in a very friendly country.
This is a fundraising event; it’s about impacting people’s lives, and we are happy to be a part of this,” Komphela added.
On his part, Mosa Lebusa explained what his expectations were.
“We brought a full-strength squad, including the young ones. I hope to see a fully packed stadium and encourage supporters who only see us on television to come watch us live,” Lebusa said.
Sundowns getting ready for PSL and CAF CL resumption
When the season resumes, Sundowns will continue with their chase of multiple trophies.
In the league, Orlando Pirates, double cup champions, are expected to give them a run for their money. They are also set to mount a serious campaign in the Nedbank Cup.
In the Champions League, the Tshwane giants are in a tight group comprising Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, Sudan's giants Al Hilal, and Saint-Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo. After two games, they are top on goal difference after a win against Lupopo and a draw against Alger.
To mount a successful campaign on multiple fronts, Miguel Cardoso will need each and every player to be fit.