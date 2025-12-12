Bafana Bafana duo Themba Zwane and Thapelo Morena start as Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to clinching trophy ahead of PSL and CAF Champions League resumption

Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular after beating Botswana's Sua Flamingoes 3-0 at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on December 12.

The Tshwane giants broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Thapelo Morena scored the opening goal. The Brazilians kept the lead as they headed to the halftime break ahead of their opponents.

Lebo Mothiba doubled Downs' lead in the 57th minute as the Premier Soccer League heavyweights made their dominance count.

This was Mothiba's second back-to-back goal after he netted during their last PSL match against Siwelele. Although he did not start during the December 3 encounter, he came on to replace Marcelo Allende and scored the late equaliser that helped Sundowns collect a point after conceding in the first half.

Meanwhile, it did not take long before the PSL champions added the third goal when Miguel Reisinho scored at the hour mark.

Masandawana were too good for Flamingoes, as they collected the win, a clean sheet and progressed to the final.

The Preoria giants will take on either Morupule Wanderers or Francistown heavyweights TAFIC FC in the final at 20h00 SAT on Friday.