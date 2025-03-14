Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos provides update on Shandre Campbell after visiting former club Club Brugge  - 'This is someone who is on the list'

Club NXTKiplagat SangBafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos provides update on Shandre Campbell after visiting former club Club Brugge - 'This is someone who is on the list'World Cup Qualification CAFSouth Africa vs LesothoS. CampbellH. BroosSouth AfricaLesothoBenin vs South AfricaBeninClub Brugge vs Sporting CharleroiClub BruggeSporting CharleroiFirst Division AThe former Cameroon tactician says he was impressed by the report he got about the youngster.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBroos assesses Campbell's developmentPraises his abilitiesBroos recently visited Campbell's clubFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱