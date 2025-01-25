Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confident a strong showing in Morocco can boost their prospects ahead 2026 WC showpiece in Canada, USA & Mexico - 'A good 2025 Afcon will help us in the World Cup'
After finishing third in Ivory Coast, the coach believes a strong performance at the continental showpiece will set the right tone for his team.
- Players need elite competition exposure
- World Cup qualifiers crucial test
- High-level games drive progress