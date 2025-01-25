Bafana Bafana vs South Sudan
Dumisani Koyana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confident a strong showing in Morocco can boost their prospects ahead 2026 WC showpiece in Canada, USA & Mexico - 'A good 2025 Afcon will help us in the World Cup'

South AfricaWorld Cup Qualification CAFSouth Africa vs LesothoLesothoH. BroosMamelodi Sundowns FCAfrica Cup of Nations Qualification

After finishing third in Ivory Coast, the coach believes a strong performance at the continental showpiece will set the right tone for his team.

  • Players need elite competition exposure
  • World Cup qualifiers crucial test
  • High-level games drive progress
