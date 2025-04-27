Bad Chef? What exactly is Nasreddine Nabi cooking at Kaizer Chiefs as Amakhosi’s struggles continue in the PSL?

Since taking charge of Amakhosi, the Tunisian mentor has been adamant that he is ‘cooking’.

But many Kaizer Chiefs fans must be asking themselves, what exactly is Nasreddine Nabi cooking at Naturena?

Although the former Young Africans coach has led the Glamour Boys into a rare cup final, the overall results this season have been rather disappointing.

More so in the league, where they languish in the bottom half, sitting in ninth place with 30 points from 25 matches.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Amakhosi will finish outside the top eight for the second consecutive season.

Last term, missing out on MTN8 participation cost Arthur Zwane, Molefi Ntseki and Cavin Johnson their jobs.

With Nabi looking likely to replicate that showing, will the ex-FAR Rabat coach suffer the same fate as his predecessors?

Here, GOAL brings the spotlight on Chef Nabi as questions continue to be asked about the kind of dish he cooking at the Chiefs Village.