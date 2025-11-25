Aubrey Modiba clear that 'we know how he plays' as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to tackle Rhulani Mokwena in CAF Champions League trip to MC Alger
Sundowns a travel to MC Alger
Rhulani Mokwena suffered his first-ever competitive match defeat as MC Alger coach when they went down 1-0 to Al Hilal in last Friday’s CAF Champions League Group C encounter.
That setback came to bite MC Alger a day later when group rivals Mamelodi Sundowns beat FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo 3-1 to climb to the top of the table.
Sundowns will now travel to Algeria to face MC Alger on Friday aiming to register back-to-back victories in their continental campaign.
Their trip sets up an intriguing reunion with Rhulani Mokwena who is now in charge of the Algerian outfit.
Mokwena previously worked at Sundowns and was sacked after failing to win the 2003/24 CAF Champions League title.
Left-back Aubrey Modiba has shared his thoughts on facing his former mentor, noting the respect he still has for the tactician.
- Backpagepix
Modiba on meeting former mentor Mokwena
“We had a very good relationship with the coach and it will be a nice feeling to play against him because it has never happened before and everyone is looking forward to the game,” Modiba said as per Phakaathi.
“The guys were talking about it that it will be nice seeing him in a different gear but we’re professionals. We have to do what we have to and make sure we win the game. We know how he plays so it will be a tough game for us in Algeria.
"It’s never easy in North Africa but we have a team that will put up a fight irrespective of who the coach is but it will be nice seeing him again.
“It was important for us to put in a good performance in the second half [against Lupopo] because we conceded in a critical phase which is not allowed at Sundowns," added the former Cape Town City star.
“I was happy with the response in the second half, the guys dug deep, we showed that we want to win the game by scoring more goals and making sure that we don’t concede again. It was important to win the first game at home because away games are never easy.
“They are played in difficult conditions and pitches but we don’t complain or dwell on that because we have been in the Champions League for so long and we know what to expect. So, winning at home gives us an edge going into other games, especially away from home.”
- MC Alger
Mokwena in a tight spot
Mokwena’s deep knowledge of some Sundowns players could give him a strategic edge as he plots a way past the Brazilians.
However, it might work both ways, with some Masandawana stars equally familiar with his tactics and methods.
Sundowns will be meeting an MC Alger side still wounded from their Group C defeat to Al Hilal.
That result adds pressure on Mokwena who now finds himself in a tight spot heading into Friday's crucial fixture.
He will be desperate to secure a win over his former employers to ease the tension from his increasingly impatient bosses and MC Alger fans.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Friday’s match carries huge significance for MC Alger as they look to recover from their loss to Al Hilal and steady their Champions League group campaign.
The Algerian giants are desperate to avoid a second consecutive defeat, especially in front of their home supporters.
That pressure lifts the stakes even higher, with the team needing a strong response and a positive result could restore confidence and keep their ambitions on track.