Aubrey Modiba clear that 'we know how he plays' as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to tackle Rhulani Mokwena in CAF Champions League trip to MC Alger

“We had a very good relationship with the coach and it will be a nice feeling to play against him because it has never happened before and everyone is looking forward to the game,” Modiba said as per Phakaathi.

“The guys were talking about it that it will be nice seeing him in a different gear but we’re professionals. We have to do what we have to and make sure we win the game. We know how he plays so it will be a tough game for us in Algeria.

"It’s never easy in North Africa but we have a team that will put up a fight irrespective of who the coach is but it will be nice seeing him again.

“It was important for us to put in a good performance in the second half [against Lupopo] because we conceded in a critical phase which is not allowed at Sundowns," added the former Cape Town City star.

“I was happy with the response in the second half, the guys dug deep, we showed that we want to win the game by scoring more goals and making sure that we don’t concede again. It was important to win the first game at home because away games are never easy.

“They are played in difficult conditions and pitches but we don’t complain or dwell on that because we have been in the Champions League for so long and we know what to expect. So, winning at home gives us an edge going into other games, especially away from home.”