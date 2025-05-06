'I hope it happens!' - Atletico Madrid continue underhanded courtship of Tottenham's Cristian Romero as Julian Alvarez tells club to sign Argentine team-mate
Julian Alvarez hopes Atletico Madrid sign Tottenham's Cristian Romero as the striker is eager to share the dressing room with his Argentine teammate.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Romero is on the wishlist of both Atletico & Real
- Has two years left on his Spurs deal
- Alvarez wants him at Atletico