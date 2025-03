This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atlanta Host Committee Atlanta United unveil the behind scenes creation of host city's unique FIFA World Cup 2026 poster Major League Soccer World Cup Atlanta United FIFA and the Atlanta released video showcasing the creation of host city's official World Cup 2026 Poster Local artist Jose Hadathy reveals his creative process

Video offers fans insight into the poster's evolution

Part of FIFA's initiative to highlight host cities' unique cultures Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer ATL NYC Match preview