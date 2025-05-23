Arthur Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Arthur Zwane opens up about his stint as Kaizer Chiefs head coach ahead of Orlando Pirates clash - 'The difficulties that I’ve endured, I don’t think other people would survive; my kids couldn’t cope at school because of what was happening'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane CityPolokwane CityAmaZulu FC vs Orlando PiratesAmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesA. Zwane

The 51-year-old tactician also drew a comparison between his playing time and his coaching career and said they are similar in terms of challenges.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Zwane oversaw turbulent times at Chiefs
  • He was demoted when Molefi Ntseki was promoted
  • Say tough moments propelled him to where he is now
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches