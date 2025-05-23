Arthur Zwane opens up about his stint as Kaizer Chiefs head coach ahead of Orlando Pirates clash - 'The difficulties that I’ve endured, I don’t think other people would survive; my kids couldn’t cope at school because of what was happening'
The 51-year-old tactician also drew a comparison between his playing time and his coaching career and said they are similar in terms of challenges.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Zwane oversaw turbulent times at Chiefs
- He was demoted when Molefi Ntseki was promoted
- Say tough moments propelled him to where he is now