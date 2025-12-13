+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arthur Zwane under fire at Kaizer ChiefsBackpagePix
Seth Willis

Arthur Zwane hints he was depressed after Kaizer Chiefs demotion as 'he lost interest in football... AmaZulu saved my life'

The former South Africa international made his name with the Glamour Boys, serving them as a player and a senior member of the technical team. He also coached Amakhosi via several stints before unforeseen circumstances led to his unceremonious exit to Usuthu where he is currently serving at the helm of the first-team.

  • Arthur Zwane, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, AmaZulu, October 2025Backpage

    Zwane's Chiefs story

    Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane has conceded that his demotion by the management took a toll on him to the point he wanted to focus on other things.

    The now-52-year-old made more than 200 appearances for the Soweto giants as a player between 2000 and 2010, as well as representing the nation in the U20 and senior national team Bafana Bafana.

    He served the team as an assistant coach, caretaker, tactician, and later as the main man, especially in the 2021/22 campaign.

    However, his struggles on the pitch led to his demotion to the youth structure, where he served as the Head of Academy Coaching.

    In early 2023, AmaZulu came for his services alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi as co-coaches, but the latter left leaving "Mangethe" to continue guiding the team.

  • Arthur Zwane, AmaZulu, May 2025Backpage

    How AmaZulu saved Zwane

    The 52-year-old insists the unfortunate situations at the Glamour Boys put him in a tight situation that almost made him quit the game.

    “I lost interest in football, I stayed away, I wasn’t going to the stadium, I wasn’t watching football, especially after I was demoted [at Chiefs],” he told UKhozi FM.

    “I know the things that played a huge role for my things not to go well that I wouldn’t speak about in the media but knowing that these are the things that are affecting me.

    “And they affected me psychologically, they affected me big time at work and even at home, it was bad, really bad. 

    “But I survived because the bigger the mission, the harder the journey. Coaching is a calling for some of us; you don’t wake and just become a coach," Zwane added.

    “I’d love to be in KZN for as long as I can, it’s even difficult to go home, [AmaZulu] did not only revive my career, it actually saved my life. I’m glad I was given an opportunity by chairman [Dr Kaizer Motaung], the family, sis Jess [Jessica Motaung], Kemiso [Motaung], Kaizer Jr because he was already involved.

    “But my life was not easy, but it had to be that way. If it didn’t happen, probably I wouldn’t be where I am. Sometimes, in life you need people to make your life difficult, like extremely difficult. My life was extremely difficult.

    “At times I was going to work, and I didn’t know whether I’m gonna get there and come back home. That’s how difficult it was. And people will never understand those things.

    “I thank God, my guardian angels and I thank Mr. Zungu for giving me that call and saving my career," he concluded.

  • Taariq Fielies, AmaZulu FC, Tebogo Mashigo, Riaan Hanamub, AmaZulu, December 2025Backpage

    Zwane proving douters wrong

    This season, Usuthu have been flying high in the Premier Soccer League, where they are in the top five with 24 points.

    They have played 14 games so far with a return of seven wins, three draws and four losses; just four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

    With their current form, chances of finishing in the top eight or even top four are high.

  • Arthur Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What next for Zwane

    AmaZulu will be among the teams that will compete in the Nedbank Cup, and as seen in the Carling Knockout, they have what it takes to go all the way.

    However, Zwane is aware that having a good CV with AmaZulu will increase his chances of coaching bigger teams in future. 

    While Kaizer Chiefs are struggling to get it right in terms of coaches, Zwane has found his passion and hunger for football again.

    Whether he will get a chance to work with the Glamour Boys in the future or not, is just a matter of wait and see.

