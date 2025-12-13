Arthur Zwane hints he was depressed after Kaizer Chiefs demotion as 'he lost interest in football... AmaZulu saved my life'

The 52-year-old insists the unfortunate situations at the Glamour Boys put him in a tight situation that almost made him quit the game.

“I lost interest in football, I stayed away, I wasn’t going to the stadium, I wasn’t watching football, especially after I was demoted [at Chiefs],” he told UKhozi FM.

“I know the things that played a huge role for my things not to go well that I wouldn’t speak about in the media but knowing that these are the things that are affecting me.

“And they affected me psychologically, they affected me big time at work and even at home, it was bad, really bad.

“But I survived because the bigger the mission, the harder the journey. Coaching is a calling for some of us; you don’t wake and just become a coach," Zwane added.

“I’d love to be in KZN for as long as I can, it’s even difficult to go home, [AmaZulu] did not only revive my career, it actually saved my life. I’m glad I was given an opportunity by chairman [Dr Kaizer Motaung], the family, sis Jess [Jessica Motaung], Kemiso [Motaung], Kaizer Jr because he was already involved.

“But my life was not easy, but it had to be that way. If it didn’t happen, probably I wouldn’t be where I am. Sometimes, in life you need people to make your life difficult, like extremely difficult. My life was extremely difficult.

“At times I was going to work, and I didn’t know whether I’m gonna get there and come back home. That’s how difficult it was. And people will never understand those things.

“I thank God, my guardian angels and I thank Mr. Zungu for giving me that call and saving my career," he concluded.