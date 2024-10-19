'Bring him in!' - Arsenal fans urge Mikel Arteta to sign Mohammed Kudus after West Ham star crazily kicks Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, floors Richarlison & violently slaps Pape Sarr in red card melee
Arsenal fans hilariously urged Mikel Arteta to sign Mohammed Kudus in January as the West Ham star saw red after a brawl with multiple Spurs players.
- Arsenal fans want Kudus in January
- West Ham star clashed with three Spurs players
- Tottenham thrashed the Hammers 4-1