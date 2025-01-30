Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal slapped with FA charge for angry complaints to referee Michael Oliver after controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card against Wolves

M. Lewis-SkellyArsenalPremier LeagueD. Rice

Arsenal have been charged by the FA for their players’ conduct towards referee Michael Oliver following Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card.

  • Lewis-Skelly sent off by Oliver against Wolves
  • Declan Rice and others protested vehemently
  • FA have now charged Arsenal over the incident
