Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal's Edu replacement? Gunners line up Monaco and ex-Red Bull chief to take over as sporting director

Arsenal are reportedly looking at Monaco and ex-Red Bull chief, Thiago Scuro, to take over as sporting director after Edu Gaspar put down his papers.

  • Edu has resigned as Arsenal's sporting director
  • Gunners are considering Scuro as his successor
  • Joined Monaco in the summer of 2023
