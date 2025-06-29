Arsenal and Barcelona legend bedazzled by Mamelodi Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup - 'Their attackers were sharp, the only African team that looked like they belonged at this level'
All four teams from representing CAF failed to get past the group stage but the PSL champions charmed a former France international.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sundowns were at the Club World Cup
- They could not reach the knockouts
- But an ex-PL star was blown away by Downs