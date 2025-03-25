Argentina will defend their title! Reigning champions book spot at 2026 World Cup after Bolivia fail to beat Uruguay prior to Superclasico de las Americas against Brazil
Argentina will head into their World Cup qualifying clash against Brazil safe in the knowledge their place in the competition is already confirmed.
- Uruguay draw sends Argentina into World Cup
- Will get chance to defend their 2022 title
- Face Brazil hours after sealing qualification