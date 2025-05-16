Are Kaizer Chiefs just one transfer window or a coaching change away from becoming genuine Premier Soccer League title contenders?

The Glamour Boys' loyal fans have endured a rollercoaster season filled with highs, lows and the hope of a long-awaited turnaround.

Under the stewardship of Nasreddine Nabi, the Soweto giants finally lifted silverware, the Nedbank Cup, ending a lengthy trophy drought. Yet, their Premier Soccer League form has left much to be desired. Despite promising attacking patterns and the creation of numerous scoring chances, Amakhosi consistently failed to convert dominance into wins.

With growing whispers about Nabi’s future at Naturena, it’s time to ask the burning question: Are Kaizer Chiefs just one transfer window or a coaching change away from becoming genuine PSL title contenders?

Here, GOAL unpacks what could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

