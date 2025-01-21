Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Are Kaizer Chiefs desperate to find a lucky charm away from FNB Stadium? Motaung explains why Amakhosi are taking home games to other provinces

The Soweto giants have been struggling for consistency this season and that has complicated their bid for the PSL title.

  • Chiefs have played only three games at FNB this term
  • They have taken their home games to Polokwane and Durban
  • Motaung explains the club's decision
