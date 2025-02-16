Amakhosi - the most successful club in South African football history - has been a sleeping giant for the past decade or so.

Once dubbed the ‘Cup Kings’ of Mzansi football, Kaizer Chiefs have been anything but in the past couple of years, a reality that has brought nothing but pain to the club’s fan base.

The Glamour Boys are currently enduring their worst trophy drought in the club’s rich history, going almost ten full years without silverware, something that was unheard of in Naturena before.

All the while, their noisy neighbours Orlando Pirates and rivals from Tshwane - Mamelodi Sundowns - have been enjoying some of their most successful years, sharing many trophies among themselves.

While Sundowns have completely dominated the Premier Soccer League - winning seven league titles on the bounce - Pirates have managed to keep their fans happy, somewhat, with several domestic cups.

Over in Naturena, though, fans have had very little to smile about, with coaches like Steve Komphela, Gavin Hunt, Molefi Ntseki, Arthur Zwane and Cavin Johnson, to mention a few, all falling short in ending the drought.

This season, the task has been given to Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, who has been given full backing by the club, who have uncharacteristically allowed the former AS FAR coach to bring his own technical team.

Although results have been inconsistent, GOAL unpacks why Chiefs fans have reason to be optimistic under the ex-Young Africans mentor, who has promised to awake Amakhosi from their slumber.